Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 526,081 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $30.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.