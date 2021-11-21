PRIZM Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 8% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $382,316.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001852 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,584,452 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

