Project TXA 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,649.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Project TXA has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $45,649.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00005896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.