Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of PLD opened at $150.22 on Friday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

