Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

