Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Park National worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 147.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 28.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 69.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 62.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

