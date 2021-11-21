Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $564.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.