Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.16 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

