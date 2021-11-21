Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Malibu Boats worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.