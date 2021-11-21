Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,460.87

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460.87 ($19.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,491.72 ($19.49). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,451 ($18.96), with a volume of 5,576,314 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,468.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

