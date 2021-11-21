Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 54,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

