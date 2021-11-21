Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

