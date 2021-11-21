Purple Innovation (PRPL) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Purple Innovation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Purple Innovation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 74.37%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -13.86% -120.22% 1.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 203.33 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 11.66

Purple Innovation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.