Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.71 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
