Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.71 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

