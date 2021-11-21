Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,677. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

