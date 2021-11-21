Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Boosted by Analyst

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $48.71 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

