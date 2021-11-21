QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Head to Head Survey

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QDM International and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and Ryan Specialty Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 18.38 -$1.01 million ($4.80) -2.19 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.31 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats QDM International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

