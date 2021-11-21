QDM International (QDMI) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare QDM International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get QDM International alerts:

This table compares QDM International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.88

QDM International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, suggesting that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QDM International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1054 1186 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.94%. Given QDM International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 6.00% 17.26% 5.56%

Summary

QDM International competitors beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.