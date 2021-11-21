Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55 billion-$12.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.49 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.73.

PWR traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $121.06. 813,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,449. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

