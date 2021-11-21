Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $38.44 million and $812,191.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00226952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.