Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.40 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.