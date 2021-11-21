QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Up 5.6%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

