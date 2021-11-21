Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

QTNT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quotient by 43.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 581.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quotient by 2,574.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

