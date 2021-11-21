RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RDNT opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

