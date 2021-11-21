Rage Fan Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $327,793.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.17 or 0.07329150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.13 or 0.99737616 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027503 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.