Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.