Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.07. Range Resources shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 20,343 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.