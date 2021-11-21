Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,713. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

