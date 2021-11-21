Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,908.28

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,908.28 ($24.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,968 ($25.71). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,938 ($25.32), with a volume of 21,077 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.35) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,909.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Insiders have bought a total of 2,515 shares of company stock worth $4,887,645 in the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

