Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $31.98 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 374,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,975,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

