Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 2,792,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,581. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

