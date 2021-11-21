Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.12

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $53.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,137,450,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.