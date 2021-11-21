Raymond James Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $43.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 105.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 320,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $3,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

