Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.