Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$25.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

