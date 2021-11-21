Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $88.10

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.10, but opened at $92.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 1,147 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
