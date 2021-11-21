Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $88.10

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.10, but opened at $92.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 1,147 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

