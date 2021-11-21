Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,591.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCDTF. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $$63.96 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

