Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RCAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. 380,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

