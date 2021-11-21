RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $23.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.81 million to $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $101,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

