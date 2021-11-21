Refinable (FINE) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Refinable has a total market cap of $15.66 million and $1.67 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00091042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.23 or 0.07330231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,297.45 or 1.00055510 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.