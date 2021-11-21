Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.80 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $6,974,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Regency Centers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

