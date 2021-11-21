Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 15,500 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 70.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

