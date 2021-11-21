Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 55,600 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,859 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,115,000. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 228,387 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

