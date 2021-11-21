Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

