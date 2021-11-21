Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 913,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.02% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

