Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4,182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after buying an additional 2,384,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

ABCM opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

