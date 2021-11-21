Renasant Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

