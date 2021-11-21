Renasant Bank Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $140.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

