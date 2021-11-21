Renasant Bank Purchases Shares of 11,559 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG opened at $36.29 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

