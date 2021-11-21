Renasant Bank Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $310.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.